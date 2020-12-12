Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch in India Confirmed for January 14, Hands-on Video Shows Full Design

Samsung Galaxy S21 is slated to be one of the first flagship smartphones to launch in the coming weeks. Now, a number of videos regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have surfaced online, including a hands-on video of the smartphone that shows how it looks in extensive detail. The videos have also revealed the confirmed timeline of the launch of the Galaxy S21, courtesy of information from Samsung's official retailers in India. According to them, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch in India on January 14, which will also be the day for Samsung's global reveal of its latest phones. Furthermore, the smartphones will go up for preorders from January 14, and sales of the devices will begin on January 29.

The hands-on video shared of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series shows the phone in full detail. To the front, the Galaxy S21 appears to feature a shiny, oleophobic coating on top of the display, and a centrally aligned punch-hole slot for the front camera. It appears to sport super thin bezels on all sides, including the chin of the smartphone that looks slimmer than even Apple's latest flagship iPhone 12 lineup. The chin bezel is also more uniform in terms of thickness with the rest of the bezels. Interestingly, while Samsung appears to have entirely done away with the curved display aesthetic, they have retained the Edge Display slide-out menu feature, as can be seen in the phone's interface on the video.

To the back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 takes a minimalist approach by sporting a top corner camera module that fuses with the phone's side frame. The design language is slightly different from what we've come to see in phones every year of late, and while the overall aesthetic may look slightly bare for some, it does look fairly premium and minimal. The rear camera module appears to sport three lenses, and there isn't a lot going on in the the back panel otherwise. Leaked renders and images of the phone appear to show a purple colour variant with a purple metal trim on the camera module, while other variants include an all-black variant, silver with rose gold camera trim, and grey with dark grey camera trim.

The hands-on video posted on YouTube channel 'Random Stuff' sees the host also claim that colours in photographs taken with the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera appear a bit unnatural, with emphasis on deeper greens and blues. This may hold true since Samsung typically has a tendency to slightly oversaturate its JPEGs, especially when shooting in HDR mode. Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to include top-notch specifications, about which more shall be revealed in about exactly one month's time.