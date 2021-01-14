Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Live Updates: Galaxy Unpacked to Bring the New Generation

News18 Logo

News18.com | January 14, 2021, 20:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 is here, and it’s nearly time for the launch of yet another series of Samsung flagships. The 2021 flagships from the Korean electronics giant will seemingly offer a new design, particularly with the rear camera modules. Even though we’ve gotten used to multiple cameras at the back of our phones, it still feels awkward to see the way cameras are aligned in phones nowadays. Nevertheless, these flagship phones will be all about the flagship specifications in them, which should ubiquitously include the Exynos 2100 SoC inside.

Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones will all be 5G equipped, and also come with the latest generation of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivities. Leaked specifications have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB native storage, while in its quad camera setup it will feature a rather interesting take on smartphone zoom photography or videography. Samsung always throws in the extra goodies with its flagship phones each year, so we can expect a few extra additions in terms of the overall features that the Galaxy S21 series has on offer.
Jan 14, 2021 20:18 (IST)

About 600+ Indian engineers have worked on the Galaxy S21 phones as part of the global team, claims Samsung.

Jan 14, 2021 20:12 (IST)

Okay, so... yeah, we'll have another 20 minutes of basically no real information. Just to clarify: 'Galaxy Unpacked' is not starting 30 minutes ahead of global schedule. That's at 8:30pm only, folks.

Jan 14, 2021 20:07 (IST)

Breaking: 21 new Samsung Galaxy S21 phones will be given away for free. The contest will run through the course of the event.

Jan 14, 2021 20:06 (IST)

Let's give Samsung (India) credit where it's due – they've debuted the show by being funny. Also, telling everyone to "buy a new phone".

Jan 14, 2021 20:05 (IST)

"The only place where the resolutions are getting better are on smartphone screens." Hmmm, that wasn't an expected line *at all*.

Jan 14, 2021 20:03 (IST)

We're running 30 minutes ahead of the global schedule, and... we begin by talking about "resolutions". Get the pun?

Jan 14, 2021 20:03 (IST)

But the Galaxy Unpacked India stream has begun!

Jan 14, 2021 20:02 (IST)

Still some time to go for unpacking our next galaxy, it seems. "The show will begin soon," says Samsung in the stream.

Jan 14, 2021 20:02 (IST)

Or... so I thought. We're still at the colourful musical cube.

Jan 14, 2021 20:01 (IST)

And it's time!

Jan 14, 2021 19:57 (IST)

Another little something that'll probably annoy you if you're a Samsung fan: after trolling Apple about removing the charging adapter from the iPhone retail boxes, Samsung will apparently do the same. Ha. Ha. Ha.

Jan 14, 2021 19:55 (IST)

PS: Right now the launch stream only has a steadily revolving (read: boring) cube that's changing colours. You might as well read our articles for the next... six minutes. Which one? Say, this one: Samsung Exynos 2100 Mobile Processor With Integrated 5G Modem Unveiled, Expected to Debut With Galaxy S21.

Jan 14, 2021 19:53 (IST)

Now, for some whole-hearted spamming of all the stuff we've covered for the Galaxy S21. Surprise, surprise – there have been WAY TOO MANY leaks about this phone already. First up – the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and all details about it.

Jan 14, 2021 19:51 (IST)

As always, if you'd rather watch the event yourself than hear us drone on about things, here's the stream for you:

Jan 14, 2021 19:49 (IST)

As you may have already guessed (and were likely waiting for it), this is the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy S21. I'd actually expected Samsung to call it the Galaxy S30 after the jump they made last year, but turns out they were only aligning their numbering to the year. Meh.

Jan 14, 2021 19:44 (IST)

Hello, good evening and welcome to our second Samsung live blog in a week. This one's definitely gonna be more than about talking refrigerators.

Galaxy S21 pre-booking in the US.

Today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is likely going to be all about the three flagship phones under the Galaxy S21 series, and a second event later in the year should bring to us upgrades in terms of the Galaxy Note 21 series, and other devices such as the next generations of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series tablets, the Galaxy Watch smartwatch, Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds, and more.

