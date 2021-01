Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Live Updates: Galaxy Unpacked to Bring the New Generation

Samsung Galaxy S21 is here, and it’s nearly time for the launch of yet another series of Samsung flagships. The 2021 flagships from the Korean electronics giant will seemingly offer a new design, particularly with the rear camera modules. Even though we’ve gotten used to multiple cameras at the back of our phones, it still feels awkward to see the way cameras are aligned in phones nowadays. Nevertheless, these flagship phones will be all about the flagship specifications in them, which should ubiquitously include the Exynos 2100 SoC inside.Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones will all be 5G equipped, and also come with the latest generation of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivities. Leaked specifications have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB native storage, while in its quad camera setup it will feature a rather interesting take on smartphone zoom photography or videography. Samsung always throws in the extra goodies with its flagship phones each year, so we can expect a few extra additions in terms of the overall features that the Galaxy S21 series has on offer.