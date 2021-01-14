Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Live Updates: Galaxy Unpacked to Bring the New Generation

Another little something that'll probably annoy you if you're a Samsung fan: after trolling Apple about removing the charging adapter from the iPhone retail boxes, Samsung will apparently do the same. Ha. Ha. Ha.
PS: Right now the launch stream only has a steadily revolving (read: boring) cube that's changing colours. You might as well read our articles for the next... six minutes. Which one? Say, this one: Samsung Exynos 2100 Mobile Processor With Integrated 5G Modem Unveiled, Expected to Debut With Galaxy S21.
Now, for some whole-hearted spamming of all the stuff we've covered for the Galaxy S21. Surprise, surprise – there have been WAY TOO MANY leaks about this phone already. First up – the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and all details about it.