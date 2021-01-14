Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Today at 8PM: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked Event and What to Expect

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The event will be streamed live on Samsung's YouTube, official website, and the company's social media channels. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung is also expected to launch its latest truly wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro during the Galaxy Unpacked event today, with several reports also suggesting that the company may also launch the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth item tracker.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will begin at 10AM EST (8:30PM IST). The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website as well as YouTube. In India, the Samsung Galaxy India Unpacked event will go live at 8PM IST, 30 minutes before the global event for Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch goes live. Today's Galaxy Unpacked event comes after months of rumours and speculation around Samsung's latest flagship. While the company has not revealed anything about the Galaxy S21 series, a slew of rumours and speculations in the past have given us a fair idea as to what the smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series will be like.

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to come in multiple colour options and will feature a hole-punch display. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to be powered by the recently-launched Exynos 2100 SoC and/ or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The processor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will vary depending on the market. The Galaxy S21 is speculated to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen and 421ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S21+ is said to have a 6.7-inch display with the same resolution but 394ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 515ppi pixel density.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ are expected to come with the same triple rear camera unit, which is said to include a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide angle lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup that will include a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and two 10-megapixel shooters.

Out of the three smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to come with support for S Pen.

The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ could come with a 4,800mAh battery and the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be backed by a battery of 5,000mAh capacity.