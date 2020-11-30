Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked Renders Highlight the Phone's Triple Rear Cameras, Five Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S21's alleged renders have surfaced online, showing the smartphone in at least five colour options. The alleged renders were shared by tipster Ice Universe, and they also highlight the vanilla Galaxy S21's triple rear cameras and the single selfie camera housed inside the centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout. Previous leaks have further suggested that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ would feature a total of four cameras while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to pack a penta rear camera setup. The new Galaxy S-series smartphones are said to launch in January next year.

The post by the tipster on Twitter suggests the smartphone would arrive with pink, violet, black, silver, grey, and black colour options. We can also notice the Galaxy S21's flat display instead of a curved display on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 series. Other hardware features highlighted in the renders include volume rockers on the right side of the phone and USB Type-C port at the bottom. Recently, the vanilla Galaxy S21 also reportedly appeared on the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number SM-G991B, indicating the smartphone's launch in India as well.

Other rumours associated with the vanilla Galaxy S21 include a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with at least 25W fast charging support. Moreover, the Galaxy S21 series may come with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC, depending upon the location. A report by SamMobile published last week hinted that the Galaxy S21 series would run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The new software iteration will also reportedly enable users to unlock Galaxy S21 smartphones via Bixby voice assistant. The South Korean smartphone maker is further said to ditch the USB charging brick and earphones from the Galaxy S21 boxes, similar to Apple's move with the new iPhone 12 series. Earlier this month, tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that the Galaxy S21 smartphones would launch on January 14.