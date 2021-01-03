Samsung Galaxy S21 May Launch This Month, Everything We Know About the Series So Far

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been a part of the rumour mill for a very long time, and the smartphones are expected to arrive on 14 January. Over the last few months, we have seen a series of leaks that pretty much sums up all specifications of the rumoured Samsung S21 lineup. All smartphones in the lineup are said to feature the unannounced Exynos 2100 SoC or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC depending on the region. As Samsung is yet to confirm the development, here's a look at all the details we know about the Galaxy S21 series.

Starting with the basics, the series will reportedly include the regular Galaxy S21 with the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The top model may come with stylus (or Galaxy S Pen) support, that previously came with Samsung Note devices. Notably, reports have suggested that the South Korean tech giant may ditch the USB charger from its official packaging, despite mocking Apple for the same move with its iPhone 12 series. A known tipster has claimed that Samsung may include the USB charger for limited markets. Additionally, all the devices in the lineup may feature 5G connectivity but lack microSD card support. The phones are also said to come with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S21: The base model will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it is expected to pack the Exynos 2100 SoC (in Europe) or Snapdragon 888 SoC (in the US) coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Its triple rear camera setup could include a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and finally, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and 3x hybrid optical zoom. At the front, it is rumoured to house a 10-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy S21 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for both fast wired and wireless charging. Other rumoured features include Bluetooth v5, USB Type C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and three colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: The Plus variant is said to pack a larger a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display and 4,800mAh battery. Its camera features will reportedly be the same as the Galaxy S21. It is also expected to pack the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 SoC depending upon the region.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The top model in the Galaxy S21 series may feature a 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,200x1,440 pixels (WQHD+), 515ppi, 1600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup that reportedly houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 wide-angle lens and auto-focus capabilities. There's also a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and 120-degree field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and finally, a 10-megapixel periscope-style secondary telephoto camera with OIS and 10x optical zoom. The rear camera system further houses a laser autofocus system that replaces the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the report indicates. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to carry a 40-megapixel shooter housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Other rumoured features on the phone include dual-SIM + eSIM (varies by region), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, an IP68 rating, and support for S Pen stylus (optional). The Galaxy S21 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, fast wireless charging (Qi), Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) support.

Prices: The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price is expected to start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs 94,500) for 128GB model, and its 256GB variant might carry a price tag of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs 99,000). The regular Galaxy S21 could be available at EUR 849 (approx Rs 76,000) for the 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price will reportedly start at EUR 1,399 which is roughly Rs 1.26 lakh in India. The vanilla model may come in black, pink, purple, and white colour options, whereas the Galaxy S21 Plus model is rumoured to have the same colour finishes except for the white option. Notably, ahead of its highly anticipated launch, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is officially up for pre-order reservations in the US. According to a landing page on the Samsung website, the company is offering up to $700 (roughly Rs 51,400) instant trade-in credit for an exchange on old Samsung smartphones.