Samsung Galaxy S21 May Not Feature 65W Fast Charging, 144Hz Display: Report

Samsung's next Galaxy S21 flagship series will not come with 65W fast charging solution and 144Hz display, a notable tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has indicated. The tipster also shared a screenshot of a Samsung phone (purportedly the vanilla Galaxy 21) listed on China's 3C certification site with up to 25W fast charging option. The listing does not highlight the phone's battery specification; however, the model number SM-G9910 was noted. Since the model number on the listed phone's carries '0' as the last digit, it is speculated that it belongs to the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21.

While it appears that the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 will support 25W fast charging, Samsung may reserve 45W charging for the S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series that was launched this year comes with the same fast-charging solutions. To recall, both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging while the S20 Ultra includes a larger 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The unavailability of latest tech such as 65W fast charging and 144Hz display will be disappointing, especially on premium series like the Galaxy S-series smartphones. The newly launched OnePlus 8T comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging solution (adapter bundled) whereas as the Mi 10T phones feature a 144Hz display.

S21 series does not have 65w support, the highest support 45w (may be only for S21u) There is no 144Hz, and there is no exciting upgrade.Don't believe in exaggerated leaks. pic.twitter.com/XDi5XZvlkw — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 16, 2020

Interestingly, the tipster in April had suggested that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer would likely provide an under-the-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 phones. However, it was later added that the Galaxy S21 Ultra would also support 60W fast charging, therefore, the tipster's information can be inaccurate. Additionally, editor at WinFuture Roland Quandt said on Twitter that Samsung Galaxy S21 phones would go into mass production soon, but might launch not as early as the Galaxy S20 series did this year.