Samsung Galaxy S21 May Not Have Expandable Storage, Leak Hints at Absence of microSD Card Slot

Almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is out in the wild, though there are leaks suggesting tiny details about the next Samsung flagship ahead of its rumoured January 14 launch. The latest leak about the smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra - pertains to its storage capacity, and some fans might not be happy with this information. According to industry insider Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S21 smartphones would not come with microSD card support, hence users who enjoy extra storage will have to buy the more expensive variant. Notably, Samsung left out a microSD slot from the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 that was launched last year, but, in comparison, the Note 20 Ultra supports microSD cards up to 1TB in size.

Quandt also claims that Samsung may include the USB charger for limited markets. Previous reports have suggested that the South Korean tech giant may ditch the charger from the box, despite mocking Apple for the same move with its iPhone 12 series. Meanwhile, a video teaser from Samsung surfaced online this week that loosely tips the arrival of the next Galaxy S smartphone lineup, amid rumours claiming the launch of Galaxy S21 on January 14. The 30-second video starts with the first Galaxy S phone and goes up the line to the Galaxy S20 from 2020 - with specific notice to the phones' camera evolution. At the end of the video, we can notice the teaser that reads, "A new Galaxy awaits, along with a shift from "2020" to "2021."

All the three smartphones are said to come with 120Hz display and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset or unannounced Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. The battery on the Samsung Galaxy S21 vanilla is said to be 4,000mAh while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will reportedly pack a 4,800mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might come with a 5,000mAh battery, according to past reports. Both the vanilla and Plus models are said to house triple rear cameras whereas the Ultra variant will come with four cameras.