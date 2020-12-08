Samsung Galaxy S21 May Ship Without Charger, Despite Mocking Apple for Doing the Same

Samsung Galaxy S21 is all set to be the company's newest generation swashbuckling flagship smartphone when it launches at the January 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event. However, as leaks and rumours continue to pour in from all fronts, one particular report seemingly piques the interest more than the standard specifications and renders that we see on a regular basis. The report comes courtesy a Brazil technology blog, which reveals the certification document that Samsung received from Brazil's electronics certification body, Anatel. According to this report, it seems that certain regions where Samsung would sell its Galaxy S21 series phones would actually receive the devices without an included charging adapter. The move essentially follows what Apple did to its iPhones post announcement of its iPhone 12 series -- a move that Samsung apparently cashed in on, to jab a couple of witty one-liners towards Apple.

Now, however, Samsung appears to be doing the same, if the said report holds true. The move itself is not surprising -- after Apple chose to go the non-charger way with its iPhone 12 series devices, smartphone OEMs around the world have been expected to do the same, eventually. Samsung, meanwhile, sent a couple of wry one-liners Apple's way for choosing to not offer a charger with its iPhones. Keen-eyed observers at XDA Developers also happened to notice that not only did Samsung make fun of Apple for the no-charger smartphone packaging, they've also seemingly removed these posts from their social media handles as the Galaxy S21 nears its launch. Such a move is certain to draw an equivalent level of mockery from other quarters of the industry, since such a move by Samsung would qualify as a wee bit of hypocrisy on the company's behalf.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that Samsung may not choose to implement its decision in a blanket jump that applies the no-charger in box rule in all markets. This apparently also suggests that in markets where Samsung would ship its flagship phones without the charging adapter, it will provide one if users of its phones ask for it. Samsung seemingly did the same when it shipped its Galaxy Note20 devices in USA earlier this year without bundled AKG headphones.

Going forward, more OEMs are expected to take the no-charger approach to packaging its phones, with the primary rationale behind the move being an attempt towards sustainability. With most of us already having USB-A or USB-C charging adapters at home, it would not really affect buyers to not receive a new charging adapter every time they buy a new phone. Plus, with the universal availability of USB charging spots, the foremost thing that brands must focus on going forward is to standardise their fast charging standards, which will truly ensure that not having a proprietary fast charging adapter in the smartphone box would actually be absolutely alright. Until then, though, the move might pose some issue for buyers looking to switch brands as well with their new smartphone purchases.