Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus First Renders are Here; Shows Flat Display, Triple Camera

Samsung is said to be working on the next generation of its Galaxy 'S' line of flagship smartphones, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Last week, first renders for the vanilla Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra surfaced online, showing a newly-designed camera bump with a wider Infinity-O display. Now, renders for the third phone in the lineup, the Galaxy S21+ renders have also surfaced online.

Like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra renders before it, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ render is also a CAD-based image and hints at the smartphone having a similar 'wrap-around' camera setup as the other two Galaxy S21 smartphones. The render shows a black device, with a flat-edged screen and an Infinity-O hole-punch cutout. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ render shows volume and power buttons on the right side of the device, while the left side stays blank. The phone's speaker and the USB type-C charging port are placed at the bottom of the device. The CAD-based image, however, does not show where the SIM card tray may be placed in the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

Given how the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have the same camera setup, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ might also come with the same camera setup. Renders for both the smartphones also hint at a triple-camera setup.

Apart from these CAD-based raw renders, tipster Ice Universe has also shared renders of what the Samsung Galaxy S21+ may look like from the front. The render shared by Ice Universe also shows an Infinity-O hole-punch cutout with slim bezels all around.

It is not known as to when the South Korean manufacturer will release the next Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. Reports have recently suggested that the company is looking to pre-pone the Galaxy S flagship launch next year by a month. While the Samsung Galaxy S20 series was unveiled in February 2020, reports are suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be launched in January 2021. While all of this looks convincing, it is to be taken with a grain of salt as Samsung itself has not said anything about the next Galaxy S line of smartphones.