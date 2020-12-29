Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-Bookings Begin in US, Company Offering Up to $700 Off on Exchange

Samsung is reported to launch its Samsung Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones on January 14 next year. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is officially up for pre-order reservations in the US. According to a landing page on the Samsung website, the company is offering up to $700 (roughly Rs 51,400) instant trade-in credit for exchange on old Samsung smartphones. The South Korean giant is also offering a credit of $50 (roughly Rs 3,700) for customers booking the Galaxy S21 smartphones in advance. Samsung Galaxy S21 series will consist of the Galaxy S21 (vanilla), Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, according to reports.

The development was reported by XDA Developers, who said that the Galaxy S21 series pre-orders are live on the Samsung Shop app in the US. Users in the country can also pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S21 via the Samsung US website. Samsung has not provided any details about the Galaxy S21 series yet. In the US website landing page as well, the company has nowhere said anything about the Galaxy S21. "Get ready to jump to the next Galaxy," the landing page says. For pre-booking the Galaxy S21, potential buyers in the US will have to enter their first name, last name, email, and ZIP code, along with their phone number (optional). Users can also opt if they want the smartphone on a contract with a carrier, or want an unlocked one. Further, they have the option of exchanging their old Samsung, Google, or Apple smartphones. Upon registering successfully, Samsung will send users an email that will guarantee the pre-booking.

Samsung is reported to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. While the company has not revealed anything about its upcoming flagship series officially, it has been subject to a plethora of reports and leaks. According to a recent leak, the Galaxy S21 series is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC (which is also expected to launch on January 12). The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones will have a triple rear camera setup including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While the vanilla Galaxy S21 is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ infinity-O AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy S21+ variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.