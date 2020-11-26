Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Receives BIS Certification, Expected to Launch in India Soon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series that is rumoured to include the vanilla Galaxy S21 along with Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra has been in the news for quite some time. Now, a Samsung phone believed to be Galaxy S21+ has received the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, therefore hinting at its launch in India soon. The BIS website shows the Samsung phone with model number SM-G996B/DS, where DS denotes dual-SIM support. Recently, the vanilla Galaxy S21 also reportedly featured on the BIS website, bearing the model number SM-G991B. The Galaxy S21 series will reportedly launch in January, though the South Korean smartphone maker is yet to confirm the development.

The BIS certification of the Galaxy S21+ was first spotted by Root My Galaxy. Notably, an alleged Geekbench listing of Galaxy S21+ showed the model number SM-G996U, therefore it is possible that the BIS listing of the Samsung phone could be a different model altogether. Meanwhile, previous reports and alleged renders published by several tipsters have hinted that the Galaxy S21+ would feature the announced Snapdragon 875 SoC, 8GB RAM, a 6.7-inch display. Earlier in October, My Smart Price had suggested that the Galaxy S21+ would come with triple rear cameras, a single selfie camera housed inside the centrally-aligned hole punch cutout. Whereas, the vanilla Galaxy S21 is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may pack five cameras at the back.

Recently, a report suggested that the Galaxy S21 series will allow users to unlock phones with Samsung Bixby voice assistant. The South Korean smartphone maker is also said to ditch the USB charging brick and earphones from the Galaxy S21 boxes, similar to Apple's move with the new iPhone 12 series. All the Galaxy S21 phones are rumoured to arrive with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Earlier this month, tipster Jon Prosser had said that the Galaxy S21 smartphones would launch on January 14.