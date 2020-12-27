Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus Full Specifications Leaked, Price Expected to Start at Approx Rs 76,800

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been a part of the rumour mill for a very long time, and the smartphones are expected to arrive early January 2021. Ahead of their official launch, German publication WinFuture has published the alleged specifications of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus that include triple rear cameras, a single selfie shooter, and 8GB RAM. The upcoming phones (including Galaxy S21 Ultra) are also said to pack the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC that might launch on January 12 officially. The Galaxy S21 series will reportedly launch on January 14.

Starting with the vanilla Galaxy S21, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it is expected to pack the Exynos 2100 SoC (in Europe) or Snapdragon 888 SoC (in the US) coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Its triple rear camera setup could include a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and finally, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and 3x hybrid optical zoom. At the front, it is rumoured to house a 10-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout. In terms of battery, the Galaxy S21 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for both fast wired and wireless charging. Other rumoured features include Bluetooth v5, USB Type C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and three colour variants.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Plus is said to pack a larger a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display and 4,800mAh battery. Its camera features will reportedly be the same as the Galaxy S21. It is also expected to pack the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 SoC depending upon the region. Both phones are said to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of pricing, the regular model price will reportedly start at EUR 849 (approx Rs 76,800) in Europe, while the Plus variant will start at EUR 1,049 (approx Rs 95,000) for the base 128GB version.