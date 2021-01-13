Samsung Galaxy S21 Series' Cameras Teased in a New Video Ahead of Unpacked 2021 Event Tomorrow

Samsung has released a new teaser that teases its next smartphone's camera setup and S Pen support, head of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the company is said to launch the new Galaxy S21 series. The short clip also briefly highlights the rectangular rear camera module design with a slight bump that looks quite similar to leaked renders of the rumoured Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Notably, all the new Samsung smartphones may feature the latest Exynos 2100 SoC that was launched earlier this week. A new report claims that the S Pen would come bundled with the Ultra model. The development is contrary to old reports that had indicated that the stylus would be sold separately.

The 27-second video further highlights the vertically aligned camera setup of the new flagship models, scheduled to launch on January 14. Towards the end, the teaser suggests the S Pen support that could be exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the series. "Now more than ever, we need smartphones that can help us express ourselves with stunning photos, deliver immersive viewing experiences, and simply make everything we do epic," the South Korean company said.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 is said to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it is expected to pack the Exynos 2100 SoC (in Europe) or Snapdragon 888 SoC (in the US) coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is also reported to house a triple rear camera setup that could include a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x hybrid optical zoom. At the front, it is rumoured to house a 10-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout. The Galaxy S21 Plus is also reported to pack similar features, apart from a larger battery and more storage.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra may feature a 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,200x1,440 pixels (WQHD+), 515ppi, 1600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup that reportedly houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 wide-angle lens and auto-focus capabilities. The new Galaxy Pro TWS earbuds are also expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.