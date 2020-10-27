Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped; Might be Produced in Brazil, Vietnam & Indonesia

Amid the plethora of reports around the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in the last couple of weeks, an analyst claims to have revealed the possible colour options on the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S flagship smartphones. The analyst suggests that Samsung will offer four colour options for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, two colours for the Galaxy S21+, and three colours for the top-spec Galaxy S21 Ultra. Further, it is being claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be manufactured in Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam.

Display analyst Ross Young said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 vanilla edition will have four colours, with one new addition - Gray, Pink, Violet, and White. The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, will come in only two colours - Black and Silver. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may be made available in three colours, including a new violet option alongside the Silver and Black colours, according to Young. Young also clarified that these would be the final colour options during the initial production, and the company could add more colours later on.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series has been heavily reported on in the past couple of weeks. The renders of the three smartphones in the next Galaxy S lineup also showed up in separate reports, all showing a new 'wrap-around' camera module, with a wider Infinity-O hole-punch front panel. Samsung is also reported to bring the next Galaxy S21 lineup a little earlier than before, with the launch reportedly being scheduled for January, and the smartphones going into production in December this year. Samsung itself has not shared any of its plans for its next range of flagship smartphones.