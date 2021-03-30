Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is Getting Big Camera Boost With New System Update in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series that includes the regular model alongside the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting a major camera boost with the latest system update. The new update lets the primary camera of the smartphones capture photos in portrait mode that was earlier restricted to the ultra-wide-angle camera and telephoto camera. This may improve the overall portrait photography as primary camera has a bigger sensor and better specs. Aside from an improved portrait photography experience, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting an overall performance boost and April 2021 Android security patch. The development was spotted by SamMobile, and the system update is said to be available to users in India. To recall, both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra carry a 12-megapixel primary camera, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 108-megapixel primary shooter. The series debuted in India with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

According to a screenshot available in the report, the update arrives as version G99xxXXU2AUC8 and weighs around 1GB in size. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra, you should receive notification automatically. Users in India can also check for the update manually by heading to the Settings app > Software update > Download and install. As mentioned, the phones are receiving the latest April 2021 Android security patch aside from performance improvements. The publication notes there might be other camera performance improvements that are yet to be discovered.

A separate Sammobile report notes that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G are also receiving a new system update that carries the April 2021 security patch. The update does not seemingly bring any other eye-catching features other than overall performance boost and security patches. More flagship and budget Samsung phones may receive a new system update in April in addition to the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.