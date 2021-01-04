Samsung Galaxy S21 Series January 14 Launch Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung has finally announced its Galaxy Unpacked event for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. After all the rumours and reports surrounding the upcoming Samsung flagship, the company has finally confirmed the January 14 launch date for the Galaxy S21 series, in line with past reports that have suggested the same. Samsung made the announcement online and sent out press invites for the Galaxy Unpacked event, saying that its first major smartphone launch of the year will take place virtually at 10AM ET (8:30PM IST) and will be streamed on Samsung's main website (samsung.com).

“The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience," Samsung said in its invite. While the company did not explicitly say that the Unpacked event is for the Galaxy S21 series, it released a small clip which shows the Samsung Galaxy S21's camera module inside a translucent glass cube, confirming the fact that the Galaxy Unpacked event is for the Galaxy S21 series. This means that we will be getting our first official look at the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, possibly alongside a new set of wireless Galaxy Buds. Samsung is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the Galaxy S21 series. The announcement from Samsung came after months of rumours and speculation around the South Korean giant's flagship smartphone series. Given the amount of interest in the Galaxy S21 series since the past couple of months, we already have a fair idea about a few things Samsung has in store for us. Here is all we know so far:

Starting with the basics, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is reported to include the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with stylus (or Galaxy S Pen) support. Notably, reports have suggested that the South Korean tech giant may ditch the USB charger from its official packaging, despite mocking Apple for doing the same with its iPhone 12 series. A known tipster has claimed that Samsung may include the USB charger for limited markets. Additionally, all the devices in the lineup may feature 5G connectivity and may not come with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Galaxy S21 series is also said to come with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The vanilla Galaxy S21 will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it is expected to pack the Exynos 2100 SoC (in Europe) or Snapdragon 888 SoC (in the US) coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Galaxy S21 is also reported for house a triple rear camera setup that could include a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and finally, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and 3x hybrid optical zoom. Up front, it is rumoured to house a 10-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy S21 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for both fast wired and wireless charging. Other rumoured features include Bluetooth v5, USB Type C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and three colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is said to be identical to the vanilla Galaxy S21 in terms of specifications, apart from the larger battery and screen size. The Galaxy S21+ is has been reported to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display and 4,800mAh battery. Its camera features will reportedly be the same as the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The top-end Galaxy S21 series model, Galaxy S21 Ultra may feature a 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,200x1,440 pixels (WQHD+), 515ppi, 1600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup that reportedly houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 wide-angle lens and auto-focus capabilities. There's also a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and 120-degree field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and finally, a 10-megapixel periscope-style secondary telephoto camera with OIS and 10x optical zoom. The rear camera system further houses a laser autofocus system that replaces the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the report indicates. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to carry a 40-megapixel shooter housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Other rumoured features on the phone include dual-SIM + eSIM (varies by region), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, an IP68 rating, and support for S Pen stylus (optional). The Galaxy S21 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, fast wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) support.