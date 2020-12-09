Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Leaked Teasers Show New Camera Design, Curved Screen on Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung is believed to be bringing its next range of Galaxy S series of flagships in January next year. The (supposed) Galaxy S21 series will consist of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Galaxy S21 series renders have surfaced on several occasions in the past, we haven't really gotten our true first look at the upcoming flagship series. That seems to have changed now as a tipster has published three brief video teasers that are claimed to be official teasers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

The teasers come courtesy of Max Weibach, who published them in an Android Police report as well. The new teasers are in line with renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that hinted at a new camera module design on the upcoming Samsung flagships. Weibach has shared separate teasers for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While not much can be seen in the videos, they give a fair idea of the upcoming design of the Samsung smartphones. There is a new, more streamlined camera bump design that takes away from the rectangular block sticking out of the back panel. While the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are shown with a triple camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra teaser hints at five cameras on the top-spec flagship.

Further, the teaser also hints at the Galaxy S21 Ultra coming with a slightly curved screen, instead of the flat screen on the Galaxy S21 and S21+. All the three smartphone names include 5G.

Given how much attention Samsung's Galaxy S series gains every year, the Galaxy S21 series has been subject to rumours that have suggested at the possible specifications of the smartphone series in the past. According to past reports, the sizes on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra would be 6.2-inches, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch respectively. All the three smartphones will come with 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by either the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset or Samsung's Exynos 2100. The battery on the Samsung Galaxy S21 vanilla is said to be 4,000mAh, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity is said to be 4,800mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh unit, according to past reports. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to come with 1,600nits of peak brightness, the brightest screen on a Samsung phone ever.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to come with S Pen support (Samsung has reportedly killed its Galaxy Note series) and is said to have a 108-megapixel camera sensor, along with two telephoto lenses. According to a recent report citing a Brazil regulatory filing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 may also ship without a charging brick or earbuds in the box.