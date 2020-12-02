Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Launch $100 Cheaper Than the Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a much anticipated smartphone series. The next generation of Samsung's flagship smartphones have been subject to rumours and reports since the past couple of months, owing to the attention Samsung's S series of flagship smartphones gets every year. A report has now surfaced that says Samsung will reduce the price on the Galaxy S21 series by about $100 (roughly Rs 7,300) or more.

The report, published in SamMobile, says that Samsung may drop the price of the Galaxy S21 series by about $100 or more. This means that where the Galaxy S20 was launched at $999 (Rs 70,499 in India), the Galaxy S21 will be priced at $899 (roughly Rs 66,000) or even $849. Further, the report said that the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also see their prices drop by the same margin. This, if true, could be a major booster for Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales as the S20 series did not sell very well due to Samsung's high pricing.

This news comes alongside of reports of Samsung planning to discontinue the ultra high-end Galaxy Note series. A report in Reuters, citing sources close to the matter, said that the South Korean giant does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021. It is also being reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with stylus support, which will be sold separately.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January next year, a month earlier than its predecessor. The Smartphones are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has also reportedly received its BIS certification, a report had said last week.