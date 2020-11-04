Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Launch On January 14 Next Year, Report Claims

Last month, it was reported that Samsung may launch its next Samsung Galaxy S line of flagship smartphones in January, a month earlier than the company's timeline for Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup. Now, a report from known sources claims that there is a date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series availability. The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup has been reported on heavily in the past month or so. The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup will have three smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The report comes from known tipster Jon Prosser, who had correctly predicted the iPhone 12 arrival dates and has had a good track record in terms of speculating the launch dates. Prosser says that the South Korean giant will announce the Galaxy S21 smartphones on January 14, with the pre-orders starting on the same day. Further, Prosser said that the smartphones will be made available for purchase on January 29, 2021. He said that Samsung will bring the smartphones in six colours - Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀Announcement: January 14, 2021Pre-order: January 14, 2021Launch: January 29, 2021Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

The colours guessed by Prosser are in line with an earlier report that said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra will also see a new violet colour option.

Contradictory to previous reports, it was also reported today that the next generation of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip smartphone won't be launched alonside the Galaxy S21 series in January. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is said to be launched in the summer of 2021 now, according to the report.

Earlier, renders for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones hinted at a similar Inifinity-O front panel, alongside a new wrap-around camera module design. Samsung has itself not said anything about the next generation of Galaxy S flagship smartphones.