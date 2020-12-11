Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Launch on January 14, Stores in India Already Taking Pre-Orders

Samsung's next range of Galaxy S flagship smartphones will likely be launched on January 14, a report citing Samsung's largest mobile experience store in India has said. Separately, another report quotes a Samsung official at the company's offices in India as 'confirming' the development. It is also being reported that Samsung stores in India are taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series for an advanced fee of Rs 2,000. While this all looks convincing, it is important to note that Samsung has not revealed anything about the Galaxy S21 series yet, so all the information is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The report in Android Authority claims that Samsung stores in India have confirmed the exact India sale date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series as well as the fact that the smartphone will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100 chipset in the country. The report says that the January 14 date is a global launch. However, when reached out to by The Verge, Samsung responded saying that it does not comment on rumours or speculation. Further, SamMobile said that a Samsung official in the company's local offices has also confirmed the development, and the smartphone is most likely to be launched on January 14. Although unverified, the information is in line with previous reports that have hinted at a January 14 launch date for the Galaxy S21 series.

The Android Authority report says that the sales for the Galaxy S21 series may commence on January 29 in India as stocks will reach the country a week after the global launch, executives at a Samsung store in Bengaluru told the website. Further, the report says that buyers can select their preferred Galaxy S21 model after the phones are officially announced. That is not all, the Android Authority report also cites store executives as giving away the colourways for the three Galaxy S21 models. According to previous reports the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available in grey, pink, purple, and white. The Galaxy S21+ will come in pink, purple, silver, and black, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in black and silver colour options.

The report also gives out several specification of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, again citing store executives as 'confirming' that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 108-megapixel main camera, two 10-megapixel sensors, one of with will support 10x optical zoom and laser autofocus. Further, all Galaxy S21 units in India will be powered by the Exynos 2100 and not the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series teasers were leaked by a tipster online. The teasers showed us the new camera design that Samsung has taken with the Galaxy S21 series and a curved screen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.