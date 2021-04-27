Samsung Galaxy S21 Series' New Update Brings May 2021 Security Patch, Improved Camera Performance

Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 series that includes the regular S21 alongside Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The system update is reportedly available to users in European regions, and its global rollout (including India) is expected soon. It is also receiving the latest May 2021 Android security patch that brings fixes for known issues. The system update for the Galaxy S21 series is 1.2GB in size, and it’s rolling out with firmware version G99xBXXU3AUDA. Samsung is yet to update its official website that features Galaxy S21 Ultra’s changelog.

A screenshot of the system update available on SamMobile shows that Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users are getting an improved Camera app, and the file-sharing between Galaxy devices with Quick Share is enhanced. The overall phones’ performance is also getting a boost with “new/enhanced" features. The screenshot highlights that overall security has also been improved alongside receiving the latest May 2021 security patch. Samsung notes that users will not be able to downgrade to the old software version following the current update due to “security policy." As always, Samsung Galaxy S21 users can expect to receive a notification about the over-the-air update’s availability; though, they can check details manually. Users will need to head to Settings > Software update > If available, select download.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra started receiving April 2021 Android security patch with Portrait mode to the regular camera earlier in March 2021. To recall, both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra carry a 12-megapixel primary camera, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 108-megapixel primary shooter. The series debuted in India with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

