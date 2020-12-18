Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Alleged Renders Hint at Possible Colour Options, Smartphones' Design in High Res

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been in the news for quite some time and the lineup which reportedly includes the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, is expected to launch in January 2021. Now, notable tipster Evan Blass (popularly known as Evleaks) has shared the alleged high-resolution renders of the series that tips both the hardware design as well as its colour options. Previous reports have indicated that that the vanilla Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus would include triple rear cameras at the back, while the Ultra model would reportedly come with quad rear cameras. The new renders by Blass on Voice are in line with past reports - in terms of the hardware specifications.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21, the smartphone is tipped to come in black, pink, purple, and white colour options, whereas the Galaxy S21 Plus model is shown to have the same colour finishes except for the white option. As per the high-quality renders, both the phones have triple rear cameras, and a single selfie camera housed inside the centrally aligned hole-punch display. The rear camera module comes in a rectangular design which is quite different from the module on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. Past reports have suggested that the two premium Samsung phones would carry a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, at the back. The only major expected differences on the Galaxy S21+ over the Galaxy S21 is a larger display and a bigger battery.

Coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the phone is showcased in black and white colour options. The renders show the same camera module, as noticed in past leaks that reportedly houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a periscope camera with a 10-megapixel shooter supporting 10x super-telephoto zoom, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens offering 3x zoom. Additionally, Samsung is rumoured to add a laser autofocus system on the phone that replaces the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The renders by Blass further tips that the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus have a flat display and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra carries a curved display. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the phones on January 14 at the unconfirmed Unpacked 2021 event.