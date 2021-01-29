Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Availability and Best Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is finally available to purchase in India via Samsung website and Amazon India. The newly launched Galaxy S21 series that includes the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with the latest Exynos 2100 processor (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in select markets), a redesigned camera module, and 5G support. Notably, both Samsung and Amazon are offering a bunch of sale deals such as no-cost EMI and instant cash with select banks. The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus smartphones come in two models of 128GB and 256GB, while the Ultra model has 256GB and 512GB storage options.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts at Rs 69,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 73,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 85,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price is set at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 16GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999. Customers can purchase either of the smartphones with 12-month EMI option or exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 via Samsung India website. Amazon, on the other hand, has deals that include an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,400, no-cost EMI, and Rs 100 cashback with Amazon Pay Later.

The new #GalaxyS21Ultra 5G (Ready). Designed to be epic in every way. Buy now and get benefits of ₹10000. Available in stores near you. https://t.co/uFShtOb0vsT&C apply. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/LkwMP8xmMK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 28, 2021

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate that can be dropped to as low as 48Hz. The Plus model has 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with the same refresh rate specification. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR 10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera specifications on the regular Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus model are the same. Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with phase detection autofocus, hybrid optic 3x zoom, and a field of view of 76 degrees. At the front, there's a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor with OIS support. The primary camera is accompanied by a 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. The rear camera unit also houses a laser autofocus sensor.

The vanilla model packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 fast charging and the Galaxy S21 Plus is backed by a 4,800mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery.