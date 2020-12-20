Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Leaked, Price Expected to Start at Approx Rs 1.26 Lakh

Recently, we got a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 series' colour options and design through leaked high-quality renders. Now, a new report by WinFuture highlights the alleged specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra that is rumoured to be a part of the series along with the vanilla Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. At the moment Samsung has not confirmed the development of the series officially, and users should take the information below with a pinch of salt. The South Korean tech company will reportedly launch the Galaxy S21 smartphones on January 14.

As per the report, the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,200x1,440 pixels (WQHD+), 515ppi, 1600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone was earlier expected to be the only device with a curved display in the Galaxy S21 lineup; however, the latest leak suggests that it carries an "almost" flat screen. Under the hood, the processor is said to vary according to location which is quite typical of Samsung with its premium Galaxy Note, Note S, and Galaxy Fold series. The US variant of the smartphone will reportedly pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC while other regions such as Germany would come with the unconfirmed Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. Notably, the South Korean smartphone maker recently announced the launch of a new Exynos chip on January 12. The Ultra model is said to ship with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup that reportedly houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 wide-angle lens and auto-focus capabilities, a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and 120-degree field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and finally, a 10-megapixel periscope-style secondary telephoto camera with OIS and 10x optical zoom. The rear camera system further houses a laser autofocus system that replaces the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the report indicates. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to carry a 40-megapixel shooter housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Other rumoured features on the phone include dual-SIM + eSIM (varies by region), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, an IP68 rating, and support for S Pen stylus (optional). The Galaxy S21 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, fast wireless charging (Qi), Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) support. Its price will reportedly start at EUR 1,399 which is roughly Rs 1.26 lakh in India.