Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Come With 108-Megapixel ISOCELL HM3 Camera Lens, Leak Suggests

Samsung's next generation of flagship smartphones, possibly to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been a much anticipated product in the last few weeks. Renders and rumours of the Samsung Galaxy S21 have been showing up constantly since the past weeks, which hint at an Infinity-O display, and a new camera module design on the next Samsung flagships. Now, a report has claimed that the 'Ultra' version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will have a 40-megapixel front camera and a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back.

Now, in terms of numbers this seems similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the difference will be the type of sensor used, according to the recent leak from known tipster Ice Universe. The tipster has said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HM3 lens, which is an improvement over the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's ISOCELL Bright HM1 lens. Further, Ice Universe said that the HM3 lens maintains the same pixel size as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera at 0.8um. It is said that the new sensor will provide 12 percent better light sensitivity by producing more detail. This in turn, will allow the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to take faster night shots.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2020

Ice Universe also said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's rear camera will have laser autofocus and no Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. While all of this seems convincing, there is no word about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series from Samsung. The company is said to launch its next range of flagship smartphones in January next year, according to reports.

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series show a familiar Infinity-O display, along with a new 'wrap around' camera module design. Watch this space for more on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.