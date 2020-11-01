Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Come With a Penta Rear Camera Setup, Renders Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is back in the news, and this time, a notable tipster claims that the smartphone might include a penta rear camera setup. According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the name @OnLeaks, the rear cameras on the phone would be housed inside a rectangular module at the top left corner, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Sensor details of the penta camera setup remain unclear, although we expect new information in the form of other leaks in the coming weeks. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to come with three variants – the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant is yet to officially confirm the development of smartphones.

Hemmerstoffer in the post on Voice adds that Samsung is still working on the Galaxy S21 Ultra's rear camera setup, as the tipster had last month indicated that the phone would come with quad rear cameras instead. It was further indicated the phone is yet to go into production which was further corroborated by another tipster, Roland Quandt. Samsung may call the next Galaxy S-series as S30 series instead of S21 series, some reports have previously indicated.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may run Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to pack the unannounced Exynos 2100 SoC (global), whereas China and the US may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. The smartphone will be launched with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box, according to another leak. Further, the camera system might house a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 40-megapixel front camera housed in the Infinity-O front panel. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to come with a 2K AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.