Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Come With the 'Narrowest' Screen Bezels, CAD-Based Renders Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which is rumoured to be one of the phones in the next Galaxy S21 series is back in the news, and this time, a notable tipster has shared its CAD-based renders. As per the information provided by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to feature the "narrowest" top and bottom bezels, available on any smartphone. Earlier this month, another tipster had stated that the smartphone would carry five cameras at the back. Meanwhile, Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the new Galaxy S21 series.

The CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra further highlight the smartphone's flat display instead of a curved panel. We can also notice the speaker grill and USB Type-C port at the bottom. The smartphone will reportedly come with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera along with Samsung S Pen support.

Earlier leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S21 Ultra would have two colour options of Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. The smartphone will reportedly pack either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC or the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC, depending upon the region. Additionally, the top Ultra model is said to be the only smartphone in the series with Wi-Fi 6E support. In terms of battery, we might see a 5,000mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast charging support. Other rumoured features on the phone include a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1hz to 120hz, an improved 108-megapixel sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. The telephoto sensors will reportedly offer 3X optical zoom and 10X 'super' optical zoom, respectively.

Additionally, the tipster Ice Universe had earlier claimed that the Galaxy S21 phones would support 4K video recording at 60fps as well as a dual recording mode to enable video recording through both front and rear cameras simultaneously.