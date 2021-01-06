Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support 120Hz Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, One UI 3.1 Features Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been a part of the rumour mill for a very long time, and the smartphones will likely arrive on 14 January. Over the last few months, we have seen a series of leaks that pretty much sums up all specifications of the rumoured Samsung S21 lineup, but we continue to discover new information each day, ahead of the launch. A notable tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe is now claiming that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz at WQHD+ resolution. It is a significant upgrade from the Galaxy S20 Ultra that supports 120Hz refresh at only full-HD resolution or 60Hz refresh rate at WQHD+ resolution.

However, using a 120Hz refresh rate at WQHD+ also impacts battery life. Old leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S21 Ultra might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, fast wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) support. Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone company would likely limit the adaptive refresh rate feature for the top model as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 ultra are reported to have a full-HD display. Both the vanilla and Plus models are also said to support 120Hz refresh rate, though a full-HD panel would surely be a disappointment among fans who are planning to purchase the upcoming premium Galaxy S21 smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to pack S Pen support that was previously limited to Galaxy Note smartphones. Another tipster on YouTube is now showcasing some of its features including Screen off memo, Air View, Air Command, and more. The leaked video highlights some of the features of the One UI 3.1, reported to ship with the new lineup. There are improvements for the camera including Focus enhancer, multi-camera recording (with split-screen, picture-in-picture and other options) and more convenient settings.

As per old reports, the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra would feature a 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,200x1,440 pixels (WQHD+). In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup that reportedly houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 wide-angle lens and auto-focus capabilities.