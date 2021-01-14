Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price, Specifications Revealed in Leaked Press Release Hours Ahead of Launch

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S21 flagship series today. The launch comes after months of speculations and rumours about the upcoming Samsung flagship. While no official detail about the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones has been revealed by Samsung, we have a fair idea about the smartphone's key details. However, just ahead of the launch, a now-deleted press release for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra went live on the Samsung Germany website. The press release reveals some of the key details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra including the price and availability details, at least in Germany.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra press release that was prematurely made live on Samsung's Germany website has been cached by tipster Roland Quandt, and reveals that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by Samsung's recently-launched Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with 12GB and 16GB RAM options and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. Further, the leaked release hints that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be one of the first smartphone to support the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel that comes with a WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, in line with past rumours that hinted at the Galaxy S21 Ultra's screen specifications.

Yo Samsung, what you doing leaking your own phones? https://t.co/vUpg6vezik — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 13, 2021

The leaked press release also hints that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an adaptive refresh rate feature that can take the screen's refresh all the way down to 10Hz depending on the content being shown. The screen is protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

In terms of optics as well, the leaked press release confirms past rumours of the Galaxy S21 Ultra coming with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary wide angle shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and two telephoto modules - a first for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The leaked press release also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S series smartphone to come with S pen support, but adds that it will be an option, meaning users will have to buy the stylus separately.

The pricing revealed by the Samsung Germany release shows that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be priced at EUR 1,249 onwards (roughly Rs 1,11,000) and goes all the way up to EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs 1,37,600).

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series today during its Galaxy Unpacked event at 8PM IST in India, while the global event will be streamed live at 10AM EST (8:30PM IST). The Galaxy Unpacked event can be streamed via Samsung's offical website and on the company's YouTube channel.