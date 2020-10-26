Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications Leaked, May Come With 5,000mAh Battery, High Refresh Rate Display

Few days earlier, the first CAD-based renders of the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S smartphones surfaced on the internet. Possibly to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, the next range of Samsung's flagship smartphones may come with a new wrap-around camera module and a wider Infinity-O hole-punch screen. Now, a new report cites a known tipster to leak the specifications of the top-spec Galaxy S21 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to come with a 2K AMOLED, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

The leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal, who says that the smartphone is condenamed O3 and carries the model number SM-G998U. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The display is also likely to come with a high refresh rate screen (at least 120Hz, given Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz screen). The smartphone will be launched with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box, according to the leak. Further, the camera might house a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 40-megapixel front camera housed in the Infinity-O front panel.

Under the hood, the report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset in markets like US and China, and the Exynos 2100 chipset for markets like India. The report said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra might come in two colour options - Black and Silver and will house a 5,000mAh battery.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 renders were leaked, showing a new wrap-around camera module on the new Samsung flagship series. Further, the renders showed a wider Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Last week, similar CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21+ also surfaced online, showing a similar camera module and Infinity-O front display.