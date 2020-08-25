Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Get S-Pen Support, Z Fold 3 to Replace Note Series

The Galaxy Note series has long served as Samsung's flagship devices with the S-Pen being a notable feature on them ever since the first Note from 2011. Now a new report from The Elec Korea has claimed that Samsung's yet-to-be-announced Galaxy S21 Ultra will be shipped with an S-Pen, meaning that the company may finally bid farewell to the Galaxy Note series next year. Moreover, the website report adds that the three Galaxy S21 series phones are codenamed 'Unbound' and there are three devices by the name M1, N1, and 03 that are in development, with the latter being the top-end model sporting the S-Pen.

The Korean publication further claims that Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Note 21 at least till the second half of 2021. However, it adds that Samsung might discontinue the Galaxy Note and replace it with an S-Pen enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3. Having said that, it will be interesting to see if Samsung's move really pays off if that happens, given that the Galaxy Note has become quite a household name since its inception and on the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold series hasn't had a lot of time to grow its own slice of the pie. Similarly, replacing an established brand like the Galaxy Note with that of Z Fold 3 could also probably mean fewer sales as well.

At the moment, Samsung is capable of churning out roughly 600,000 foldable panels every month and plans an end goal of 1 million folding displays per months by the end of the year, as per the report. Conversely, the company also ships about 10 million Galaxy Note devices every year. Therefore, from an outsider's perspective, only time will tell whether retiring the Galaxy Note Series would make a lot of sense, but on the flip side, the price range of the folding devices could help Samsung match the popularity with the Note Series.