Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Will Reportedly Come With S Pen Support

Samsung's next generation of flagship phones, speculated to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have gained a significant amount of attention in the past few weeks. The next generation of Samsung's flagship series is expected to arrive a month earlier than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S21 series is said to include three smartphones - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, just like the Galaxy S20 series.

A tipster has now hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the range may come with Samsung's S Pen support. Known tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe on Twitter has said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is "100 percent confirmed" to come with S Pen support. However, it is unclear as to what kind of S Pen support the Galaxy S21 might get - whether there will be a slot for the S Pen like the Samsung Galaxy Note series or will the Galaxy S21 Ultra just get support for being able to use the S Pen. The report from Ice Universe comes in line with an earlier report from SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments. The report in SamMobile had earlier said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a digitiser under the display that will allow it to pick up inputs from the S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was recently tipped to come with a 2K display with a 120H refresh rate. Apart from that, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to arrive in January, as against the February launch for Samsung's Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Several renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have also surfaced, that hint at a similar Inifinity-O display panel on the Samsung Flaships for next year, along with a new wrap-around camera module design. Click here to see all the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that have surfaced yet.