Samsung Galaxy S22+ Alleged Design and Key Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to launch globally soon. The next-generation Galaxy S-series will reportedly include three models - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra - similar to the existing Galaxy S21 lineup. We have seen multiple leaks on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 regular. Now, a new report by 91Mobiles showcases the alleged renders of Galaxy S22+ along with some key specifications. The Galaxy S22 series will again juggle between Samsung’s Exynos chipset and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC. Reports suggest the Galaxy S22 will debut with the Exynos 2200 chipset in the UK. The company was set to unveil new proprietary chipsets ahead of the Galaxy S22 launch. Speaking to Business Korea, Samsung had confirmed that the Exynos 2200 is still on track for the “next Samsung smartphone."

As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ looks similar to the Galaxy S21+ with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display, which Samsung refers to as the Infinity-O display. We can notice narrow bezels on the side, and the rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone - that is black. At the bottom of the back panel, there’s also the subtle Samsung branding in black. The power and the volume up and down buttons are on the right side of the device - similar to the older sibling.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Expected Specifications

In terms of specifications, the report adds the Samsung Galaxy S22+will carry a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and might support Adaptive Pixel technology. The screen will reportedly have up to 1,750 nits peak brightness and adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy S22+ is also said to be heavier than the Galaxy S22 and weigh 195 grams, but lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter is said to weigh 228 grams.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

