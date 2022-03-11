Samsung Galaxy S22 And Galaxy Tab S8 Series Now Available In India: Price, Offers And More

Samsung has started selling its latest Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India on Friday. Buyers can get the devices online or through offline stores across the country.

And people get extra incentive to purchase either of these devices from Samsung. The Galaxy S22 lineup includes the vanilla model, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra which gets S Pen support.

Also Read: Signal Messaging App Wants To Bring This Popular Instagram Feature

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 buyers get the Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 2,999. You are getting the same offer for buying the Galaxy S22+ as well. However, for those splurging on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, they get the Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 for just Rs 2,999. Existing Samsung Galaxy S and Note series users can also avail special upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000, if you are moving to the Samsung family, the bonus comes to Rs 5,000.

Those going for the Galaxy Tab S8 get the keyboard worth Rs 9,399 for Rs 4,700. Buying the Galaxy Tab S8+ gets you a keyboard worth Rs 12,499 at Rs 6,250. And finally, for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the keyboard you get is actually worth Rs 22,999 but the offer price brings it down to Rs 11,500.

Advertisement

As for the cashback benefits, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra buyers get Rs 10,000 back, Rs 8,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8+ buyer and getting the Galaxy Tab S8 gives you Rs 7,000 cashback. The only condition is you need to buy the tablet using HDFC Bank cards to avail the offer.

Also Read: Google Says Android Tablets Could Become More Popular Than Laptops

Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India this year has been launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup also get the top-end SoC.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers S Pen support for the first time, allowing the brand to stop the Galaxy Note series once and for all.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.