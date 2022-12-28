Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Could Be The Last In The Series, Launching Soon

Samsung could have one last Galaxy FE model in the market which is likely to launch in February 2023 as per reports. The company is busy preparing for the launch of the new Galaxy S23 series in the same month, and just a few days after that, Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S22 Fan Edition or FE variant as well. It is interesting to hear about the FE model once again, which was supposedly going to be discontinued by the company.

But new rumours hint that the plans to shelve the FE series were made later this year, by which time the Galaxy S22 FE was already in pipeline. Many expected the Galaxy S22 FE to launch around August this month, but Samsung seems to have stuck to its usual launch timeline of early year for the FE model.

The FE series sits in an intriguing position for the company, where you have the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy S22 vanilla model. It is possible that the South Korean brand hasn’t seen enough value in launching the FE variant, which prompted the decision to cancel the lineup altogether.

But with Samsung now opting for Qualcomm chipsets for its flagship series, the price of the Galaxy S23 could push further up, making it less appealing to consumers. So, having an FE model with an Exynos chipset could help the company price the phone aggressively, which could make it more popular than before.

And to be fair, Samsung did not officially confirm the ending of the FE series, so it could possibly be just the rumour mill doing the talk for the company. Either way, we are eager to see if Samsung continues with its Galaxy FE series or could the next model be the last hurrah for the lineup in the market.

