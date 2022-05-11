Samsung Galaxy S22 Gets New Pink Gold Colour Option in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is getting a new gorgeous Pink Gold colour option in India. The new colour variant is only available for the 128GB model, while the 256GB storage unit continues to be available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Green colourways. Interested buyers can get the Galaxy S22 Pink Gold variant across leading retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Its price in India is the same as other colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

That being said, the Samsung Galaxy S22’s price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the 128GB option and the 256GB unit costs Rs 76,999. Samsung is also offering EMI options on its website. The new Pink Gold colour option is not available on Amazon yet.

Customers buying Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000, while iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 customers can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000. All other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Alternatively, customers purchasing Galaxy S22 via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit/debit cards can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 (vanilla) comes with a 6.1-unch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Its improved Nightography camera feature lets users capture crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras. It comes packed with new AI-supported features like Portrait mode and Auto Framing, which can make all photos and videos look more professional. It also comes with the Expert RAW app to deliver a “DSLR-like experience."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.