Samsung Galaxy S22 Price In India Slashed But Should You Buy It?

Samsung has officially cut the price of the existing Galaxy S22 smartphone in India now that the new Galaxy S23 series has launched in the country. We have usually seen older models getting a revised price and this is no different from how other brands operate.

Samsung has made the changes on its official website, which means a lot of people could be eyeing this phone at the revised price. Samsung Galaxy S22 is the base variant from the series, uses Snapdragon chipset and has a capable set of cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S22 New India Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 starting price in India after the launch of the Galaxy S23 series is Rs 57,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, which was earlier available at Rs 72,999. That means you get a Rs 15,000 price cut on the base model. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB Galaxy S22 variant now costs Rs 61,999 which was previously selling at Rs 76,999.

Interestingly, online offers have shown us that the Galaxy S22 can be bought for as low as Rs 52,999 with different bank offers. But with Samsung officially making this price change, expect those deals to sweeten further from now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 New India Price: Should You Buy?

With the new price, the Galaxy S22 becomes an appealing option for buyers. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is powerful for most users and the cameras have shown their versatility and quality. Buyers who want a compact phone will like the dimensions of the device and when you consider the overall package, the Galaxy S22 is future-ready thanks to Samsung’s longish OS support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz variant refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP Telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 10MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture. The phone gets a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging speed.

