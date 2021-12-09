Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Leaked: 5 Things To Know About Samsung’s Next Flagship Series

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series will be the South Korean giant’s next generation of flagship smartphones. As with every Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22 series also packs a lot of interest around itself. Given that Samsung launches new-generation Galaxy S-series smartphones in the early stages of each year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is not very far from now. Hence, there are a lot of rumours doing the rounds. The smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill since the past couple of months and most recently, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 have been leaked. Today, we will tell you the top five things that we already know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price - The Samsung Galaxy S22 price has been hinted online. The smartphone, according to the leak, will be priced similar to its predecessor at $799 (roughly Rs 60,400) onwards. The price hints in a report from SamMobile, is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S21‘s launch price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date - The Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be launched in February 2022. This year, Samsung had launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 series in January, but is said to launch the next generation a month later in February.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Display - The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are said to come with a 6.06-inch display and a 6.55-inch display, respectively. Both displays are said to come with at least a full-HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, may come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to come with S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specs - The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are all rumoured to come powered with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with maybe a new Samsung Exynos processor for the US. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are said to come with a triple rear camera setup, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s renders show five cutouts for the camera module. However, it is not confirmed if the smartphone will feature five sensors on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra May Come With S-Pen Slot - Early renders, influenced by reports of Samsung killing the Galaxy Note series, show that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with an S-Pen slot, alongside support for Samsung’s proprietary stylus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also support the S-Pen, but neither comes with an in-built slot for it, like the Galaxy Note series.

