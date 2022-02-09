Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11 Series And Vivo T1 5G Launching Today: Here's What To Expect

Today is a busy day in the tech space. With three big launches from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo scheduled for today, there is a lot of exciting stuff lined up for those who are interested. Apart from Samsung’s hyped Galaxy S22 series launch, we will also see two launches from fairly popular brands in the country - Xiaomi and Vivo. Xiaomi will take the wraps off of its Redmi Note 11 series, while Vivo will launch its affordable 5G offering, the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 5G and the Redmi Note 11 series are said to be launched in the same price point. Now, with big launches from three big players scheduled just for today, let us take a look at what to expect:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

One of the most hyped smartphone launches of this year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally being unveiled officially today. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be Samsung’s flagship offerings this year. The smartphones will be launched with Samsung’s Exynos 2200 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, depending on the regions it will be launched in. Out of the three, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to be identical in terms of specifications except the screen size. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to replace the Galaxy Note series this year and may come with a slot for the S-Pen within the smartphone’s frame.

Vivo T1 5G

The Vivo T1 5G is said to come as the “slimmest 5G phone under Rs 20,000," according to the company. The smartphone’s alleged leaked design comes with a rectangular camera module and the smartphone is said to come with a triple rear camera. The Vivo T1 5G has also been teased to come with a good camera and the manufacturer has been teasing the smartphone with “Turbo" performance since the past few days. The smartphone is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and may come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 11 Series

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11S were launched in China last month, and the smartphones coming to India are said to be similar in terms of design and specifications. The Redmi Note 11 is said to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be the top-end variant. It will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and has a 5,000mAh battery. The China variant also comes with 67W fast charging and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

