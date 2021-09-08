Samsung Galaxy S22 Rumours Start Coming; May Come With Snapdragon 898 In Some Markets

Samsung kicked off 2021 with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. With just one more quarter to go for the year to end, rumours for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have also started coming in now. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series rumours say that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC that will succeed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Early reports have also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will also have 65W fast charging support, along with an updated 108-megapixel sensor.

The latest report comes courtesy of a tipster who goes by the name Tipster Tron (@FrontTron) on Twitter. He has said that Samsung has confirmed that some markets will be getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, while in other markets, it is said to house Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. The report from the tipster suggests that Europe, South America, and some other unspecified regions are sure to get the Exynos processor. US-bound devices, on the other hand, will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

The report also states that some markets are “highly likely" to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset under the hood. These include markets like India, South East Asia, South Korea, and Hong Kong. It is important to note here that there has been no decision as to what markets will get what chipset. A report in SamMobile states that it is likely that the Exynos 2200 SoC may perform better than the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC as Exynos 2200 may be equipped with a superior AMD Radeon GPU. Since both the chipsets are yet to be unveiled, it has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

