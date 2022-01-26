Samsung Galaxy S22 Series 'Unpacking' On February 9, Samsung Confirms Launch

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is confirmed to be coming on February 9. The company has sent out invites for the Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on February 9, 2022. The Samsung invite comes with a big “S" inside a glass cube that rotates to reveal “22". “The Epic Standard," the invite reads, teasing the upcoming Galaxy S22 series’ launch event. A clip on Twitter also hints at S-Pen support as we can hear the scribble sound effect in the teaser. The invite says that the event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and we are expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been leaked, and a Samsung executive last week hinted in a blog post that the company is launching the new Galaxy S22 series next month. Rumours had already suggested a February 9 launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, but the latest invite from Samsung confirms that the event will take place on February 9. Samsung says that the Galaxy Unpacked event for the S22 series will begin on February 9 at 10AM ET (8:30PM IST).

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022.Register at https://t.co/DIakqCsiiZ pic.twitter.com/EBALmwQv0b — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been in the news since the past few months now. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be the most anticipated smartphone in the series. It is expected to replace the Galaxy Note series and will come with an S-Pen slot. Some reports are even saying that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be named the Galaxy S22 Note upon launch.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22, The Most “Noteworthy" Flagship Coming Next Month, Exec Confirms

The Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display, with the Galaxy S22+ being a bigger version of the vanilla Galaxy S22. Samsung had last week started taking preorders for the “next Galaxy smartphone," which is the Galaxy S22 series.

The latest blog post from a Samsung executive said that the company is bringing a pro-grade camera that could bring mobile photography out of the dark, apart from other innovations that Samsung has made possible in the past. He also talks about night photography, which reports hinted is a teaser towards the Samsung Galaxy S22’s low-light photography and video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.