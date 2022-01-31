Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Everything We Know Ahead of February 9 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 key specifications have surfaced online ahead of the official launch. We have seen multiple leaks in the past but the current information (via @dohyun854 on Twitter) is seemingly taken from Samsung’s official press note for the products. The Galaxy S22 series will include three models - the regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The premium Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to replace the Galaxy Note series that used to be highly popular among business customers. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 will succeed the Galaxy Tab S7 from last year. Here’s everything we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro Soecifications (expected)

The Galaxy S22 smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch screen, while Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro+ will likely have a 6.6-inch screen. Both displays may have 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, but with differences in peak brightness levels. Under the hood, we’ll see Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, depending upon the market. The chipset will reportedly come paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Both phones are said to carry a triple rear camera setup, housing a 50-megapixel snapper with OIS, 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-camera. At the front, the phone carries a 10-megapixel selfie camera that supports 4K recording.

Connectivity options reportedly include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and Samsung Dex support. The regular Galaxy S22 may come with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S22 Pro+ is said to have a 4,500mAh with 45W fast charging. Both phones may support 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly feature the biggest screen, a 6.8-inch display with 1440 x 3080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, but still 120Hz max refresh rate. Under the hood, we might see the same chipset(s) but paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Most notably, the phone is said to carry a dedicated port for the SPen. Earlier, this feature was limited to Galaxy Note phones. The Galaxy S21 also supports SPen, but there’s no dedicated port for it.

Coming to cameras, the quad rear camera setup may include a 108-megapixel snapper, a 10-megapixel periscope-style telephone lens, another 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear camera can shoot 8K videos. At the front, we might see a 40-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options remain the same, and the phone may carry a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Pricing details of all Galaxy S22 phones remain unclear.

