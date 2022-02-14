Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Launch, Price, Sale, Availability Revealed: All Details

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series debuted globally last week, but information related to its India availability remains unclear. The company is yet to inform the new phones’ India-specific pricing. Now, News18 Tech has learned from sources that the new Galaxy S22’s base variant will carry a starting price tag of around Rs 75,000, while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price will start at around Rs 85,000 and Rs 1,10,000, respectively. The new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra’s sale will begin in the second week of March, sources told News18 Tech. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in Burgundy, Phantom White, and Phantom Black colour in India.

ALSO READ: Karnataka HC Takes Down Online Gambling Law; Big Relief for MPL, Dream11 And Other Fantasy Games

Clearly, the new Galaxy S22 smartphones are more expensive than the predecessor - the Galaxy S21 series. The regular Galaxy S21 launched with a starting price tag of Rs 69,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the Galaxy S21+ came with a starting price of Rs 81,999 for the same storage variant. The Galaxy S21+ launched in India for Rs 1,05,999 for the base 12GB + 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

Samsung recently confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India instead of the proprietary Exynos 2200 SoC. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ look similar in terms of design, but the Plus model gets a bigger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and the Ultra model features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. All three phones come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The regular and Plus models get three cameras at the back, while the Ultra carries a quad rear camera setup. Readers can check out a full comparison of the specifications here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.