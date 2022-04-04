Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Now Getting Major Android Update In India And More Countries

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are getting a new Android update and it looks to be a major one for the owners. Samsung has become extremely efficient with its software rollout, which has been further advocated with the release of the April 2022 security patch that too just a few days into the month.

Samsung’s new Android update is coming to Snapdragon-based smartphones that are also available in the Indian market.

Also Read: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Open Sale In India On April 5: Price, Offers And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Update: Details

The new April 2022 update with the month’s security patch is available for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The rollout is eligible for a host of countries such as Egypt, India, Kenya Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka among others from the African and Asian regions.

Advertisement

As per reports, the firmware version of the new Samsung update is S90xEXXU1AVCJ and its download size is well over 1.5GB, which is rather big for a regular update. The changelog of this firmware only talks about the April 2022 security patch, which fixes any vulnerability with the phones right away.

The new update from Samsung comes over the air (OTA), and Samsung Galaxy S22 phone users can manually check in their phone settings for the update if they haven’t got it yet. Just head over the Settings - Software Update - Download and Install to get the new version for your smartphone.

Also Read: Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatches With Wear OS Launched In India: Price And Features

If you still can’t see the notification for the new update, we suggest you wait for a few days, as these rollouts tend to take some time before reaching everyone across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India a few months back, and the company has already pushed the March security update for the devices.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Getting the April version this early is a good sign and shows how Samsung has changed its view about software timelines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.