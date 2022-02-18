Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Book Offers For India Announced: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series prices in India have been confirmed this week. The new Galaxy S22 smartphone prices start from Rs 72,999 for the regular model, Rs 84,999 for the Galaxy S22+ while going up to Rs 1,09,999 for the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra variant. And like every year, those interested in any of these devices can pre-book to avail special offers introduced by Samsung in the country.

Also read: Boy, 14, Dies By Suicide Over Garena Free Fire: What Is The Game, Why Is It Banned And Can You Still Play It?

Samsung is starting the pre-booking of these devices from February 23 to March 10. Galaxy S22 series will go on sale from March 11 in the country. You can pre-book either of these three devices at any of the Samsung offline stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Book Offer Details

Advertisement

For those buying the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is giving them the chance to pre-book the phone and get the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999. This smartwatch from Samsung runs on the new Wear OS platform that supports Google Play Store for apps, and offers long battery life.

The pre-booking offers on both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ gives you the Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds worth Rs 11,999 for Rs 999 with this deal. The Galaxy Buds 2 features active noise cancellation, and offers premium sound quality along with support for wireless charging on the case.

Also Read: Xiaomi Could Debut 150W Fast Charging Tech For Smartphones This Year

The company also has a special upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 for the existing Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series consumers. While people switching to the new Galaxy S22 series from other phones get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 from the company.

WATCH VIDEO: Indian Buyers Are Spending More On Smartphones Now: Oppo India’s Damyant Singh Tells News18 Tech

And if you want to avail special cashback of Rs 5,000 then the Samsung Finance+ is your best route to buy any of these smartphones from Samsung in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.