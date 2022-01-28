Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leaked: Here's How Different It Will Be From Galaxy S21 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to be launched on February 9, the company confirmed earlier this week. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has now hinted at the prices of the Galaxy S22 series and they show that the smartphone may be lauched at the exact same prices as the predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Separately, another tipster hints that all three smartphones in the series may be launched with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

According to a tipster who goes by the name @TheGalox, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be priced at $799 (roughly Rs 60,000) onwards, the Galaxy S22+ may be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 75,100), and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs 90,100) onwards in the US. This is the same price its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 series was launched at last year. Previous reports have, however, suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may be launched at a slightly higher price than the Galaxy S21 series.

Galaxy S22 series:$799 | $999 | $1199Tab S8 series:$649 | $849 | $1049 or $699 | $899 | $1099 Everything comes with 8/128gb in the base model (US) pic.twitter.com/TaSFHt4KdA — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 27, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been leaked on several occasions. The Galaxy S22 series will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the US and North America, while Europe will get the Samsung Exynos 2200 variant. Recently, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra showed the smartphones from almost every angle. Based on those images leaked by noted tipster Evan Blass, Samsung will offer all three models in four colours - Black, Green, Pink Gold, and White.

According to the rumoured specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the Galaxy S22+ will come with a 6.6-inch display, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch screen. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come with triple rear cameras and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a quad camera setup.

