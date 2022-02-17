Samsung Galaxy S22 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip Launched In India: Price, Variants And More

Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones– Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22– have arrived in India. This year, Samsung has opted to launch the flagship S Series phone in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip instead of the Exynos chipset. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at Rs 72,999 in India.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end variant of the S22 series and it is without doubt the most powerful Samsung smartphone of 2022. What’s interesting is that while we were expecting Samsung to ditch the Galaxy Note series completely, Samsung has, in a way, converted the Galaxy S22 Ultra into the latest Galaxy Note device. Of course, the Galaxy Note branding is not there but you can now find the S-Pen stylus slot on the S22 Ultra phone itself. Note that support for the S-Pen stylus is not available on the S22 and S22+.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India prices and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72,999. On the other hand the S22+ and S22 Ultra comes at Rs 84,999 and Rs 1,09,999 respectively. Here’s the detailed variant-wise prices.

S22 Ultra (12/512GB) Price: Rs 1,18,999 (Colours: Burgundy, Phantom Black)

S22 Ultra (12/256GB) Price: Rs 1,09,999 (Colours: Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White

S22+ (8/256GB) Price: Rs 88,999 (Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green)

S22+ (8/128GB) Price: Rs 84,999 (Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green)

S22 (8/256GB) Price: Rs 76,999 (Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green)

S22 (8/128GB) Price: Rs 72,999 (Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green)

The new S22 series will be available in India from March.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For gaming, the device supports 240Hz touch sampling rate. There are other display features like Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield. The display also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner along with a punch-hole selfie camera with 40MP selfie camera that has an aperture of F2.2. The device measures 77.9 X 163.3 X 8.9mm and weighs 229grams.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface and there is up to 12GB of RAM available. The phone will be available in storage and RAM variants of 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB and 1TB storage options.

As already mentioned, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with support for S-Pen stylus and Samsung claims that the S-Pen offers lower latency.

Talking about the cameras, the device comes with a quad-camera setup with 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 108 MP Wide, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4 + 10MP Telephoto, 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9. The device supports 100X Space Zoom including 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.

The S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. There’s Wireless PowerShare reverse charging feature as well. The device supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.2 in terms of connectivity. Also, there’s IP68 dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 sports similar specifications but there are mainly differences in the display, camera and battery specifications. The Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Other display features are similar.

Both the devices come with the same triple cameras that include a 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 50 MP Wide Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4. On the front, there’s a 10MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture. The chipset remains the same while the device comes in 8GB RAM and multiple storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

Both devices run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface. As for battery, the S22+ has a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. On the other hand, the S22 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging speeds. Other features are similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

