Samsung has introduced a 1TB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. Until now, the phone was available in two options - 256GB storage and 512GB storage. The new 1TB memory variant’s sale event will be held on Samsung Live, Samsung’s own live commerce platform. Customers can purchase the new model during the live event on March 28 at 6 PM on Samsung.com. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant will be exclusively available on the Samsung e-store for Rs 1,34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Offers

Samsung says customers purchasing the latest Galaxy S22 1TB variant during the live sale event will get Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs 2,999. The Galaxy Watch 4’s price in India starts at Rs 23,999. Additionally, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB edition.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,18,999. The phone comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgandy colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a dedicated port for the S-Pen stylus that was previously limited to the Galaxy Note series. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. The phone features a large 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that produces peak brightness of 1,750nits. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with ‘Vision Booster technology’ that enables their screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day. On the back, it carries a 108-megapixel quad rear camera, and the front gets a 40-megapixel snapper. The phone gets a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 5G.

