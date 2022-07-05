Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra On Track To Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Devices: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 from 2020 was the company’s last smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy Note series. The company has since, transitioned into making the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a similar phone, and the market is finally responding to the company’s strategic move, which came in the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series’ S-Pen capabilities which made the Galaxy Note a sort of a middle child in the lineup.

However, the company’s decision to end the Samsung Galaxy Note series seems to be paying off as the company is on track to sell around 11 million Galaxy S22 Ultra devices this year, making it the most popular Galaxy Note device in the last five years, a noted tipster has hinted. According to the report, the South Korean giant is expecting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to sell around 10.9 million units annually, which is higher than the best-ever selling Samsung Galaxy Note device, the Galaxy Note 8 which sold about 10 million units during its first year.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: Android Flagship That Makes Most Sense

The tipster details that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sold about 9.6 million units, while the Galaxy Note 10 sold 9.5 million units. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which was the last Galaxy Note device, sold about 7.5 million units in its first year, which proved to be a low point in the now-defunct Galaxy Note’s lifetime.

Samsung last year discontinued the Galaxy Note series, as the company brought S-pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and had the Galaxy Z Fold series with similar functionalities and a larger (folding) display. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra did not come as a true successor to the Galaxy Note as the smartphone did not look or feel like a Galaxy Note device, despite the S-Pen support (not to mention it did not have a slot for S-Pen).

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22+ Review: This Raises the Bar for Android Flagship Smartphones In 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, was considered as a proper successor to the now-defunct Galaxy Note series as it comes with a similar, more sharp-edged design, and has an in-built slot for the S-Pen. And now, the sales are also pointing towards the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the true successor to the Galaxy Note series.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

ALSO READ: Samsung Announces 24-Month No Cost EMI For Flagship Smartphones In India: All Details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.