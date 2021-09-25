Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Show Slot For S-Pen; Is Galaxy Note Really Over?

Samsung this year decided to skip a Galaxy Note smartphone. Since then, there has been speculation in the market that the company may have killed the Samsung Galaxy Note series altogether, as the company has been bringing Galaxy Note’s features to its other flagship offerings like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 come with stylus support, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, one of the first renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have dropped possibly the biggest hint on the Samsung Galaxy Note series having seen its last day.

According to renders from known tipster Seteve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a very similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and will come with an actual stylus slot. The renders, created by OnLeaks in partnership with Digit, show a hole-punch design on a curved display, along with a rather unusually-shaped camera module. The images show a flat-edged smartphone, with curved sides, very similar to the Galaxy Note 20.

While these renders have been released too early to say if it is anywhere close to what Samsung plans on making, they have sparked the speculation that the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra may well replace the Galaxy Note series.

The renders also show a rather unusual camera module, which shows four camera lenses, but is different from the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera module design that merges into the frame of the smartphone. The camera module has instead been moulded tightly around the camera lenses, making a sort of a “P."

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung is said to launch the next series of flagships in early 2022. Given this, it won’t be long till we start seeing reports about Samsung’s next generation of flagship smartphones.

